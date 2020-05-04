Thomas J. Geary, 80, of 18 Valentine Road, Pittsfield, passed away Friday morning at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Pittsfield on April 10, 1940, he was the son of the late John V. Geary and Alice (Pagerey) Geary. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School and attended Sienna College. Throughout the years, he was employed in various sales positions for GE Plastics, Berkshire Life Insurance Company, The Geary Corp., as a real estate broker and as the current co-owner of the Ben & Jerry's franchise in Pittsfield.



Tom is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, the former Jean F. McEneany, whom he married July 3, 1965 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pittsfield. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Sean T. Geary and his wife Charlene of Norwood, MA, his daughters Jennifer Chicoine and Rebecca Geary of Pittsfield, his grandchildren Nicholas Chicoine, Aidan Chicoine, Shannon Rose Geary, Collin T. Geary, Jordan Erwin, Grace Erwin and Eliza Erwin, his great grandson Emerson Chicoine, several nieces and nephews and his beloved cats, Chester and Minnie. He was predeceased by his brothers, David R. Geary and John F. Geary.



His family would like to thank the nurses and other caregivers on BMC's 5West for their care of Tom during his recent stays. In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, memorial donations may be made to COVID-19 Relief Fund for Berkshire Health Systems in care of the funeral home.



It is with a heavy heart that at this time, his family and friends are unable to pay their respects and celebrate his life given the current restrictions. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery at a future date and time to be announced. The Devanny-Condron Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.







