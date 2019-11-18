|
PITTSFIELD- Thomas John Leslie, age 72, of Maple Grove Drive and Fort Lauderdale, FL, died peacefully at home on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born in Pittsfield on February 3, 1947, the son of the late John C. and Elizabeth Simpson Leslie. He was a 1964 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Tom served in the United States Navy from 1964 until 1970.
Mr. Leslie had been the owner/operator of Crescent Cruise Lines for 10 years. He had previously worked for over fifteen years for General Electric Medical Systems. He enjoyed boating and animals; especially rescuing turtles.
Mr. Leslie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Christine M. Nichols Leslie; two sons: Steven J. (and Stacy) Leslie of Pittsfield and Scott J. (and Lori) Leslie of Lanesborough; three grandchildren: Kasey Leslie of Boynton Beach, FL, Kara Leslie of Burlington, MA, and Tiffanie (and CJ) Smith of Pittsfield; and his great-granddaughter Olivia Smith.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services will be held TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Pittsfield Cemetery with Military honors. Please meet inside the main gate. There are no calling hours. Donations may be made to support animal rescue services in care of the DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 18, 2019