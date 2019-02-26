Home

FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Thomas J. Vigneron

Thomas J. Vigneron Obituary
Thomas John "Tom" Vigneron passed away February 19th, 2019 in Great Barrington due to a head injury from an accidental fall.

He was a long time resident born at Fairview hospital in 1957, the son of the late Eugene and Joan "Betty" Vigneron. Tom attended Bryant, Searles and Monument Mountain, and Salisbury schools followed by Wesleyan University.

Tom will be greatly missed by his two brothers: David of Stockbridge, and Dan of Corte Madera CA, nephews Levi and Seth, niece Zara, and numerous cousins.

Tom deeply loved the Berkshires and the people here. He loved hiking, flying with his family and friends to both local and distant places, and summering in Bar Harbor, Maine.

He worked at Taft Farms as a teenager and for many years worked at the Great Barrington Airport, aka Walter J. Koladza Airport. He was a highly experienced pilot and an outstanding flight instructor who introduced many local residents to the joys of flying.

SERVICE - The family will receive friends on Saturday March 2nd, 1-3pm at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington.

Those who desire may make memorial contributions in his name to the "First Flight Co-Fund" at the Great Barrington Airport - Berkshire Aviation, LLC, c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019
