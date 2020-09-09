Mr. Thomas John Wojcik, 81, of Adams, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was born in Adams on August 3, 1939, son of the late John and Sophie (Kalisz) Wojcik. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School with the class of 1958. He then graduated from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the United States Army until receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1962. Mr. Wojcik worked as the assistant grounds keeper for the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston, CT for 32 years until he retired and moved back to Adams. He is survived by his Aunt, Daisy Golec of Adams and by many cousins. The funeral will be held on Thursday, September 10, at 12:00 Noon in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams. Due to current restrictions everyone attending must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Adams. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Kostka School, 108 Summer St., Adams, MA 01220. To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
