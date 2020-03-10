|
|
Thomas John Angelini, 85, a life-long resident of Pittsfield, MA, born July 6, 1934, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 surrounded by family. He had bravely confronted and fought cancer. His parents were the late Erminio Angelini of Pownal, Vermont and the late Lena (Leoncini) Angelini of San Gimignano, Italy. Tom grew up in the Lakewood Section known as "Little Italy". As a young man, Tom enjoyed outdoor skating, hockey and fishing. He attended local schools. Tom was formally a Boy Scout and an altar boy at Mount Carmel Church.
A 1952 graduate of Pittsfield High School, Tom completed an apprenticeship in Tool and Die-Making from Mold Master Engineering. This eventually led him to co-found PenRo Mold, Tool & Design Company in 1966 with Samuel Arena (predeceased). Tom retired from the company in 1999.
In 1953, Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force. During his last year of service, Tom was stationed at Montauck Air Force Base, Montauck, Long Island, NY. It was at this time, at a local theatre in East Hampton, that Tom met the woman who was to become his wife, Philomena "Penny" Grimshaw. Tom and Penny married in May of 1956. Upon his Honorable discharge in 1957, Tom and Penny returned to Pittsfield, raised their four children, and became active members of their community. In 1959, through the G.I. Bill, Tom received his pilot's license from Berkshire Aviation in Great Barrington.
Throughout the years, Tom and Penny tirelessly joined together their efforts and participated in political campaigning, various charitable organizations, churches & school events, Bousquet Ski Area, Winter Sports Committee, and numerous other local community fundraisers. Tom, along with Penny are most known for their polenta suppers, which they took great pride in.
Tom was a member of the Deputy Sheriff Association for 60 years as well as a member of the National Rifle Association, Italian American Club, UNICO, Lee Sportsman Club, All Souls Church and St. Charles Church.
Tom truly loved the outdoors, particularly skiing and camping with his family. As a long time member of the National Ski Patrol, Tom was able to make skiing a weekly mainstay for his family. Tom and Penny enjoyed skiing abroad in the beautiful Alps of Cervinia, Italy. With their children and as life-long charter members of the Cape Cod Unit WBCCI for Airstream travel trailers, they traveled across the country visiting hundreds of our national parks and visiting each state. For over 30 years, Tom enjoyed salmon fishing the Great Lakes, NY.
Tom was undoubtedly a talented man, whose hobbies included wine making, photography, woodworking, furniture making, and wood carving.
Thomas will be missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Penny Angelini, Pittsfield, MA, daughter, Lynn (Bill) Dupre, Fayetteville, NC, daughter, Lisa (Brian) Hoag, Pittsfield, MA, Laura (Bill) Yurko, Pittsfield, MA, and son Marc Angelini (Hancock, MA); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Tom also leaves a brother Edward (Maureen-predeceased) Angelini, Birmingham, AL and his nephew Brian and niece Erin. As well as two brother in-laws, George (Millie) and Kenneth Grimshaw of FL.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Thomas John Angelini will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, 89 Briggs Avenue, Pittsfield, MA, celebrated by Rev. John Tuohey, Pastor, and Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Military Honors will follow. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to HospiceCare In the Berkshires; The -Springfield; or in memory of Tom, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020