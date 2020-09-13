Thomas Joseph Moore, 75 of North Adams, MA died on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 13, 1945 in Pittsfield, MA a son of the late Thomas B. and Sophie "Sue" C. (Paradysz) Moore. He attended schools in North Adams, MA and graduated from St. Joseph's High School with the Class of 1963. His love of automobiles propelled him to a young racing career, taking several trophies. He studied automotive at McCann Technical High School. He used his studies at McCann as an auto mechanic to open and operate Tom's Service Center.
Mr. Moore was a communicant of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church. Much of his life was spent dealing in antiques and collectables, adding each year to a variety of collections. He also enjoyed attending antique shows, auctions, and flea markets, including Brimfield. He enjoyed playing pool. He was the captain of teams in the billiards league and competed in Las Vegas three times within the span of seven years.
Survivors include his two daughters; Robin Moore (David Merrick) of North Adams, and Julie DeMarsico (Gordon "Robbie" Robinson) of MT, and his son, Thomas F. Moore and his wife, Arica of WA as well as three grandchildren; Kayla DeMarsico, Tiffany DeMarsico and Abigail Merrick. He also leaves his sister, Colleen Spink of Longmeadow, MA and former wife, Theresa (Trombley) Maino of CA and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his second wife, Maura (Kenny) Moore and his brother-in-law, Douglas Spink.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Thomas Moore will be held on Saturday, September 19 at 10a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. This service will also be live streamed on Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home Facebook page. Calling hours will be held on Friday evening from 4-7p.m. at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST Chapel, 521 West Main Street, North Adams, MA, as well as Saturday morning an hour before the funeral. Burial will follow in the Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Pop Cares through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
