Thomas Michael King, 72, of Cheshire, died Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Born in North Adams, on February 17, 1947, the son of Cornelius "Tom" and Ethel Pilot King, he was a 1966 graduate of the Charles H. McCann Technical High School.
A Viet Nam War veteran, Mr. King enlisted with the United States Army on November 30, 1966, served one year and eight months overseas, and was honorably discharged with the rank of SP5 (T) on July 7, 1969.
Mr. King was employed by General Electric Company and General Dynamics as a welder. He retired in 2000 with 34 years service. Following his retirement, he worked another fifteen years at Whitney's Farm and Garden Center in Cheshire.
He was a member of the Cheshire Rod and Gun Club, Berkshire Beagle Club, Adams Outdoorsman for Youth, Night Stalkers Bass Club, and was a volunteer for the Massachusetts Anglers Education Program. He also enjoyed working in his orchard. As an avid hunter and fisherman, Tom's love for the outdoors led to a passion for sharing this with others.
Mr. King leaves his wife, the former Elizabeth "Betty" A. Poplaski, whom he married October 17, 1970, in St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Cheshire.
He is also survived by his son, Michael T. King (and girlfriend Gola LeSage) of Hinsdale; a daughter, Melissa A. King (and her husband, Dennis M. Tinker) of Dalton; four grandchildren, Waylon, Matilda, Grayson, and George; and many family members and dear friends; and his faithful Labrador, Buster, and three beagles.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Thomas M. King will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 10:00 a.m., at DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. William D. Furey, Pastor of Berkshire Union Chapel, officiating. Burial will follow in Clarksburg Cemetery, Henderson Road, Clarksburg. Calling hours will be Tuesday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berkshire Beagle Club in care of Dery-Cheshire Funeral Home, P.O. Box 445, Cheshire, MA 01225.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 19, 2019