Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
North State Road
Cheshire, MA 01225
(413) 743-3678
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas M. King Obituary
Thomas Michael King, 72, of Cheshire, died Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Born in North Adams, on February 17, 1947, the son of Cornelius "Tom" and Ethel Pilot King, he was a 1966 graduate of the Charles H. McCann Technical High School.

A Viet Nam War veteran, Mr. King enlisted with the United States Army on November 30, 1966, served one year and eight months overseas, and was honorably discharged with the rank of SP5 (T) on July 7, 1969.

Mr. King was employed by General Electric Company and General Dynamics as a welder. He retired in 2000 with 34 years service. Following his retirement, he worked another fifteen years at Whitney's Farm and Garden Center in Cheshire.

He was a member of the Cheshire Rod and Gun Club, Berkshire Beagle Club, Adams Outdoorsman for Youth, Night Stalkers Bass Club, and was a volunteer for the Massachusetts Anglers Education Program. He also enjoyed working in his orchard. As an avid hunter and fisherman, Tom's love for the outdoors led to a passion for sharing this with others.

Mr. King leaves his wife, the former Elizabeth "Betty" A. Poplaski, whom he married October 17, 1970, in St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Cheshire.

He is also survived by his son, Michael T. King (and girlfriend Gola LeSage) of Hinsdale; a daughter, Melissa A. King (and her husband, Dennis M. Tinker) of Dalton; four grandchildren, Waylon, Matilda, Grayson, and George; and many family members and dear friends; and his faithful Labrador, Buster, and three beagles.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Thomas M. King will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 10:00 a.m., at DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. William D. Furey, Pastor of Berkshire Union Chapel, officiating. Burial will follow in Clarksburg Cemetery, Henderson Road, Clarksburg. Calling hours will be Tuesday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berkshire Beagle Club in care of Dery-Cheshire Funeral Home, P.O. Box 445, Cheshire, MA 01225.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now