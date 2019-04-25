|
|
Thomas Michael Leahey passed away on April 16, 2019 at The Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
Born in Pittsfield, MA to Thomas and Mary (Malloy) Leahey of Lee, MA where he spent his early childhood and worked on the family farm. He attended local schools, graduated from St. Mary's School and Lee High School and later graduated from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture. He worked on the UMASS Farm and later retired from the university's transportation department. In 1954 he married Dorothy LaMountain of Whately.
Thomas is predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Dorothy, and his brothers, Michael and Joseph of Lee and Lenox Dale.
Thomas is survived by his second wife, Ruth; a sister, Elizabeth; and brothers, Maurice (Mary) and Dr. James (Jane) all of Lee and several nieces and nephews.
Thomas was honorably discharged from the National Guard, 104th Infantry Division in 1956 and attained the rank of SFC. He was a life member of the Norwottuck Fish and Game Club of Hadley, Life Honorary member of Amherst Council of Knights of Columbus, Hadley Mens' Club and Whately Grange #414 and a 6th degree member of the MA State Grange. Tom was a communicant of Our Lady of Grace Parish, Hatfield, MA.
Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Burial, in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee, will be held on Friday, April 26 at 11AM.
Donations in his memory may be made to St. Mary's School, Orchard St., Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019