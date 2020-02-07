|
Thomas Peter Leonesio, 98, of North Adams, MA died Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Gail Boyer
He was born in North Adams, MA on August 6, 1921 son of John B. and Teresa (Leonesio) Leonesio. He attended local schools.
Tom was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Marines in the Pacific Theater and participated in action against the enemy on Iwo Jima.
He was employed by Cornish Wire Co and General Cable for 30 years until his retirement as a foreman in 1986.
He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Tom enjoyed music and played the accordion with the Aladdins for many years where they volunteered at many local nursing homes and social events. In 1999, they were awarded the Ernest Rosasco Humanitarian Award recognizing their service to the community.
Tom also enjoyed woodworking, gardening and maintaining his home. He was devoted to his family.
His wife was Yvonne Marie (DuBois) Leonesio who died on July 7, 2004. They were married on June 14, 1941. Survivors include his daughter, Gail Marie Boyer and her husband, Michael of North Adams; and two grandchildren- Tracey Debrocke and her husband, Robert of Methuen, MA and Matthew Thomas Boyer and his wife, Melissa of Bridgewater, MA. He also leaves four great grandchildren- Logan Debrocke, Avery Debrocke, Reid Boyer and Jax Boyer and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by three brothers and one sister- Elsie Mailhot, John Battista Leonesio, John William Leonesio and Peter Leonesio.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Thomas Leonesio will be celebrated Monday February 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Sunday from 3-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 7, 2020