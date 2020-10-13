Thomas P. Sullivan, 71, longtime golf pro at Wyantenuck Country Club died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 after being struck by a fallen tree. Tom was inducted into the Northeast New York PGA Hall of Fame in 2018.
Born March 15, 1949 in Worchester, MA he was the son of the late Kenneth and Eleanor Sullivan. He attended local schools and was a graduate of St. John's High School in Shrewsbury, MA. He then went on to Seminole Junior College in Orlando, FL. Tom married his wife, the former Katherine S. Nelson, on September 19, 1998. Tom and Kathy moved to the area when he began working as the head golf pro at Wyantenuck in the Spring of 1999. He worked as a teaching pro at New Seabury on Cape Cod, then as the head pro at Quaboag CC in Monson before moving on to Wyantenuck
Tom was the definition of consummate PGA Professional. His devotion to the game he loved, his passion for competition, his concern and care for fellow NENY PGA Section Professionals and the Wyantenuck Country Club membership and the entire Berkshire County community was unmatched. He was a friend and fine gentleman to all who knew him.
Tom's family was the only thing that trumped all of these things. He always spoke with adoration when he talked of his wife Kathy and beamed with pride when telling stories and activities of Ryan and Sarah.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy, their daughter Sarah R. Sullivan (19) and their son Ryan A. Sullivan (18). He is also survived by two brothers, Paul and Kenneth and his sister Ursula as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other beloved extended family members and friends.
SERVICES - The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14th from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington.
Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, Main Street, Great Barrington, MA, conducted by Rev. William P. Murphy. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Great Barrington.
** Social distancing and masks will be required for both the calling hours the Mass. Please be aware that due to current state regulations because of the Coronavirus St. Peter's Church has reduced seating capacity. Anyone who would like to bring their own chair in the event of church overflow or for the cemetery is welcome.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to "The Thomas P. Sullivan Foundation" c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com