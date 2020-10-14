Thomas R. Garrity was born in Glasgow, Scotland on Dec. 22, 1935, the 11th child of Michael Garrity and Catherine Moffatt. He immigrated to Lee in May 1956 with only his carpenter tools. Tom worked for local contractors until 1958 when he and his brother, Harry, formed Garrity Bros, building homes on Navin Heights and Devon Road.
In 1969 Tom founded LB Corporation with an old green pickup, an old green dump truck and a backhoe. Expanding it over the years, with his sons, to the heavy construction company it is today, celebrating 50 years in business.
In 1984 Tom acquired the old Valley Mill turning it into an industrial park that now houses tenants, providing over 100 jobs. In 1995 the family purchased Lee Marble, now Berkshire Marble and Granite. In 2000 Valley Roll-Off was formed and Lenox Valley Waste Transfer Facility followed in 2010.
Tom loved Lee and worked hard in the businesses right up to the end, but he loved his family even more.
In April 1958 he married Barbara Brighenti, his wife of over 62 years. Besides his devoted wife he is survived by his daughter Catherine (David) Weeden, son Thomas (Sandy) Garrity, son Steven (Tracy) Garrity, along with his beloved grandchildren Brian (Cherie) Garrity and Alicia Garrity, and two great grandchildren Kenzie and Devin Garrity. He also leaves his sister Jessie Cibelli. He was pre-deceased by his parents, 5 brothers and 6 sisters.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 15th, at St. Mary's Church in Lee. Due to seating limitations, the family welcomes you to the burial service at St. Mary's Cemetery at 12 Noon. Visiting hours will be private for the Family. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to St. Mary's School in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
