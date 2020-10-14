1/1
Thomas R. Garrity
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas R. Garrity was born in Glasgow, Scotland on Dec. 22, 1935, the 11th child of Michael Garrity and Catherine Moffatt. He immigrated to Lee in May 1956 with only his carpenter tools. Tom worked for local contractors until 1958 when he and his brother, Harry, formed Garrity Bros, building homes on Navin Heights and Devon Road.

In 1969 Tom founded LB Corporation with an old green pickup, an old green dump truck and a backhoe. Expanding it over the years, with his sons, to the heavy construction company it is today, celebrating 50 years in business.

In 1984 Tom acquired the old Valley Mill turning it into an industrial park that now houses tenants, providing over 100 jobs. In 1995 the family purchased Lee Marble, now Berkshire Marble and Granite. In 2000 Valley Roll-Off was formed and Lenox Valley Waste Transfer Facility followed in 2010.

Tom loved Lee and worked hard in the businesses right up to the end, but he loved his family even more.

In April 1958 he married Barbara Brighenti, his wife of over 62 years. Besides his devoted wife he is survived by his daughter Catherine (David) Weeden, son Thomas (Sandy) Garrity, son Steven (Tracy) Garrity, along with his beloved grandchildren Brian (Cherie) Garrity and Alicia Garrity, and two great grandchildren Kenzie and Devin Garrity. He also leaves his sister Jessie Cibelli. He was pre-deceased by his parents, 5 brothers and 6 sisters.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 15th, at St. Mary's Church in Lee. Due to seating limitations, the family welcomes you to the burial service at St. Mary's Cemetery at 12 Noon. Visiting hours will be private for the Family. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to St. Mary's School in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved