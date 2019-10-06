|
Thomas Robert Webster, 74, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away October 3, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on June 1, 1945, he was the son of the late Thomas A. Webster and Katherine E. Higgins Webster.
Thomas worked as a retail clerk for 42 years at Stop and Shop. He also was a contractor and carpenter.
Tom spent his brief retirement doing all the things he loved; music, cooking, photography, and enjoying nature. He was a source of support and love for anyone who knew him, always willing to lend a hand at any time. His greatest joy was being a loving and involved grandparent to his five grandchildren.
Mr. Webster leaves behind his ex-wife and friend Carol Colabattista the mother of his daughter, Elizabeth C. Maturevich of Lenox; and two sons, Matthew C. Webster of Pittsfield and Benjamin C. Webster of Pittsfield. He also leaves behind sisters, Janet Viner of Round Rock, TX, and Debra W. Albuquerque of Pittsfield; brothers, Charles D. Webster of Lanesborough and William S. Webster of Pittsfield; five grandchildren, Julian C. Hashim, Elise C. Maturevich, Nicholas C. Maturevich, Paige Webster and Evan Webster.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be held, MONDAY, October 7, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the Richmond Pond Association in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019