Thomas W. Church
1944 - 2020
Mr. Thomas W. Church, 76, of Pittsfield, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born in Greenfield, MA, on January 14, 1944, the son of the late Frank and Dorothy Barnes Church, he graduated from Pittsfield High School.

Tom was the director of maintenance for many years at the YMCA, where he worked as the caretaker of the former Ponterril. After leaving Ponterril, he joined Berkshire Health Systems as a Team Leader. It was from there that he retired in 2008.

Among many things, he loved vacationing at Cape Cod, fishing, and playing cards. Family was of utmost importance to Tom. His biggest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, as being their "Poppa" always brought a smile to his face.

Besides his wife, the former Stephanie "Renee" Kalinowsky, whom he married on March 29, 1980, Thomas is survived by his daughter, Sara. He leaves behind many members of his extended family, including his two sisters and many nieces and nephews, as well as numerous friends.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas W. Church will be private. Public calling hours will be Friday, December 4, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wonderfund, whose mission is to bring magic and meaning of childhood to the lives of children who have been impacted by trauma, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Dwyer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
