Thomas W. Phillips, 74, of Pittsfield, passed away October 16, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital.



He leaves behind his wife of 53 years Beverly Phillips and their two daughters, Kristen Phillips and Ashley Phillips, along with his sister, Diane French.



Tom was founder and owner of Phillips Industrial Services Inc. where he primarily worked at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, CT for the past 45 years.



Tom was an accomplished drummer and loved to be active and moving. If you were ever in need, he would help in whatever capacity he could, not for what he would gain, but for what he could give. When he wasn't working, his primary focus and love was his family. Nothing was of greater importance.



He left behind a great name and legacy, and will remain in our hearts forever. For all who knew Tom personally...over and out from the Industrial Giant.



There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly Phillips to help defray medical expenses, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



