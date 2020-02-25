|
Thomas Walling Hanford, 79, of Senoia, GA., formerly of Sutton, Ma passed away Monday, February 17th, 2020 at Piedmont Fayetteville Hospital. Tom was born April 26th, 1940 in Pittsfield , MA. to the late Thomas B. Hanford and Harriet Card. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Leahy and stepmother Iva Hanford. Thomas leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife Diane Brezinski Hanford , with whom he shared 57 years of marriage; children, Kimberly Chartier (Greg) , Melanie Polselli (Marc) , Craig Hanford (Laura) Scott Hanford (Patti) ; grandchildren, Adam Chartier, Craig Hanford Jr., Joshua Hanford, Nicholas Cain, Sydney Hanford, Ashley Hanford, Jackson Hanford, Dylan Cain; siblings, Sandra Phillips (Fred) , Chet Hanford, Jim Hanford (Deb) ; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom moved with his mother and lived in Taunton MA. as a child where he would attend school and eventually meet Diane until their marriage in 1962, upon which they moved to Connecticut. Tom had a very successful career with Friendly's Rest. Corp, managing many different stores throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut before settling his family in Sutton Ma. After 20 years , Tom decided to use his knowledge to open his own restaurant , The Homestead, in Oxford Ma. Also while a resident of Sutton , Tom became heavily involved in the parish of St. Marks. Not only was he a lecturer, Eucharistic Minister, and CCD teacher, he was instrumental in organizing the church's first Knights of Columbus council. The Bishop Flanagan Council 12710 is still thriving today. After 34 years in Sutton, Tom decided he was done with the cold and snow, retired , and moved with his wife to Senoia, Ga. , where he resided since his passing. His strong faith brought him to St . Mary Magdalene where he was a proud member of their Knights of Columbus Council 12862. Tom enjoyed quiet times with his wife, his spiritual life , and of course the New England Patriots, as well as other Boston sports teams. The memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5th , 2020 at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church with Father Terry Crone officiating. The visitation is Wednesday evening between 5:00 -7:00 at McKoon Funeral Home with the Rosary following at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the building fund at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 3 Village Road, Newnan, GA. 30265
