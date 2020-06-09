Thupten Kalsang Rinpoche
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thupten's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thupten Kalsang Rinpoche, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Woobdu, Tibet on May 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Karma and Dholma.

Rinpoche dedicated his life to learning and teaching the Buddhist faith. He was recognized at an early age by the Fifth Dzogchen Rinpoche Thupten Chukyi Dorje as the reincarnated Head Lama, Jyamyang Drupbai Wampo. After observation and the approval of his parents, Rahob Rinpoche followed traditional studies and trainings at his monastery. In 1952 he began seven years of education at Drepunt University in Lhasa. Later, after graduating from Varanasi Sanskrit University in India, he spent ten years practicing in the Teravedan tradition in Thailand and seven years teaching and working with Zen and Shingon Masters in Japan. In 1979 he received an invitation as an adjunct professor and taught two years each at University of Massachusetts, Harvard Divinity School and Tuft University Theology Department before becoming an American. At Rahob, his home monastery in Eastern Tibet, Rinphoche was the ninth throne-holder. While leading there, he studied the six forms of Tibetan calligraphy, natural medicine, Sanskrit, poetry, astrology for healing, and many volumes of Buddhist logic and debate, as well as rituals for purifications, initiation and healings. In 1998, Rahob Rinpoche established the Rahob Development Project, Inc., a non-profit organization and the Rahob Dharma Center in the Berkshires area of New York. Practice, events and retreats by the Rinpoche were aimed at bridging the traditional teachings from his Rahob Monastery with practitioners here in the West.

Rinpoche leaves behind his loving wife, Loretta Minervini. Funeral services in his memory will be held privately.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved