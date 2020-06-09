Thupten Kalsang Rinpoche, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Woobdu, Tibet on May 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Karma and Dholma.



Rinpoche dedicated his life to learning and teaching the Buddhist faith. He was recognized at an early age by the Fifth Dzogchen Rinpoche Thupten Chukyi Dorje as the reincarnated Head Lama, Jyamyang Drupbai Wampo. After observation and the approval of his parents, Rahob Rinpoche followed traditional studies and trainings at his monastery. In 1952 he began seven years of education at Drepunt University in Lhasa. Later, after graduating from Varanasi Sanskrit University in India, he spent ten years practicing in the Teravedan tradition in Thailand and seven years teaching and working with Zen and Shingon Masters in Japan. In 1979 he received an invitation as an adjunct professor and taught two years each at University of Massachusetts, Harvard Divinity School and Tuft University Theology Department before becoming an American. At Rahob, his home monastery in Eastern Tibet, Rinphoche was the ninth throne-holder. While leading there, he studied the six forms of Tibetan calligraphy, natural medicine, Sanskrit, poetry, astrology for healing, and many volumes of Buddhist logic and debate, as well as rituals for purifications, initiation and healings. In 1998, Rahob Rinpoche established the Rahob Development Project, Inc., a non-profit organization and the Rahob Dharma Center in the Berkshires area of New York. Practice, events and retreats by the Rinpoche were aimed at bridging the traditional teachings from his Rahob Monastery with practitioners here in the West.



Rinpoche leaves behind his loving wife, Loretta Minervini. Funeral services in his memory will be held privately.



