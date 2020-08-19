1/
Timothy Andrew Chichester
1942 - 2020
Tim Chichester, from Austerlitz, New York, died suddenly on Saturday, August 15th, The Assumption of Mary, at Berkshire Medical Center after the sudden onset of an illness.

Tim held a Master's in Nuclear Physics and Marine Engineering and served in the Merchant Marines. He worked for years for New York Telephone Company until becoming an entrepreneur and opening his own home businesses. He was founder and president of Catholic Family Association of America and also ran for U.S. Senate.

Tim is survived by his beloved wife Cathy, his children Ezekiel, Sarah, Rev. Zachariah, Jeremiah, Luke and seven grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews. May he rest in the peace of Christ.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Mother of the Church, in Lee. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, West Stockbridge.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening at the church from 5 to 7p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all services. We ask that people enter through the Main Street entrance in the front of the church and exit through the side door onto Academy Street.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Marians of the Immaculate Conception or the Wounded Warrior Project, in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
