Timothy "Timmy" J. Byrnes, 59, of Lenox, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.Born in Pittsfield on November 11, 1960, son of the late Claire A. and George L. Byrnes., he was a 1979 graduate of Lenox Memorial High School.
Timmy was an inventor and an entrepreneur. He owned and operated Byrnes Vending for 40 years. As he would say, the best part of the job was the opportunity to travel to different cities around the country. Whenever possible, he would have his daughters as copilots.
Over the past several years, Timmy has found great joy in watching his great nephew, Colby LeBarnes of Pittsfield, grow into a rising basketball star. His love of country music was passed down to his daughters. He finished every night with a bowl of butter pecan ice cream. He loved the Mets, the Patriots, rounds of golf and anything NASCAR. Most of all, he loved sharing these passions with his family.
Timmy loved meeting new people. He was known for his dry sense of humor, his quick wit and clever comebacks. Timmy would tell his friends and family to remember the laughter and adventures, as there was never a dull moment.
Mr. Byrnes leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Colleen Byrnes of Pittsfield; three daughters, Samantha Byrnes and her Fiance Justin Reed of Virginia Beach, VA, Cassandra Byrnes and her Fiance Smith Cope of Pittsfield; and Danielle Roberts of Philadelphia, PA; Mother and father in law Gloria & Thomas Driscoll of Pittsfield; sister in law Sharon LeBarnes of Pittsfield, 3 brothers, Lawrence "Larry" Byrnes of Columbia, CT : Thomas "Tommy" Byrnes of Ashville; and William "Billy" Byrnes of Thialand;3 sisters, Elizabeth "Betsy" Viator of Scottsdale, AZ, Patricia "Patti"and spouse Barbra Byrnes of Orange; and Mary Michel of Palm Bay, FL. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE:
Funeral services for Timothy "Timmy" J. Byrnes will be held on Friday, December 27, at 12 noon at the Dwyer Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Furey officiating. There will be an hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 26, 2019