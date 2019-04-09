|
Timothy "T.J." Herring of Pittsfield Massachusetts passed away April 1, 2019.
Born in Charlestown, South Carolina on February 6, 1982, he was the son of Deborah Smith and the late Robert W. Herring.
T.J. was a graduate of Taconic High School and worked as a laborer for many years.
He was an avid sports fan with a boisterous personality and a big heart, who played both football and basketball. He was known as "Bird" by many due to his athleticism and during game play, giving the illusion he could fly with his vertical jump.
T.J. also leaves behind his sons, Santino Giovanni Herring and Del Ace Virgilio, whom he was proud to be their father, his sister Kimberly Forrest-Sommercamp, his brother-in-law Jay Sommercamp, his nieces, the late Kassedi Clark and her children, Sebrina Clark and her children, Peyton Wixsom, and Rowan Forrest. T.J. leaves many aunts and uncles cousins, and long-time friends who loved him dearly.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Timothy "T.J." Herring will be held FRIDAY, April 12, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, to help the family defray funeral costs.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019