Timothy J. Hammerle passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence in Lee, Massachusetts, on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Tim was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Gerald and Virginia (Healey) Hammerle on January 7, 1966.
He lived in Lee and the surrounding area all of his life, graduating from Lee High School in 1984. He most recently worked at the Morgan House in Lee, where he was treated more as family rather than an employee. He loved cruising around and socializing. He could often be found on a weekend night enjoying local bands, laughing and smiling with his many, many friends. Tim could talk to anybody and enjoyed sharing his light and laughter with them.
Tim faced some struggles during his life, but his soul and spirit were in a good place at the time of his all too soon passing. His departure from this life will leave an immense hole in the hearts of his family and friends.
Tim leaves his children: Timothy J. Hammerle, of Pittsfield, MA, Derek Halpin, of Colorado, and Alyssa Hammerle of Lee; his parents Gerald and Francesca Hammerle of Lee; his brother Jeff Hammerle and sister-in-law, Kelly McDonald Hammerle, of Otis; his sister, Brenda McDarby, of Lee; his brother, Brian Hammerle and sister-in-law Cheraco Hammerle, of Panama City, FL; his aunt, Carol Hammerle and her wife Kristine Servais, of Arizona; his niece McKenna Hammerle, of Otis; his niece Alicia Dulin and her husband Brian and their two sons Boston and Asher of Lee; his nephew Daulton McDarby of Lee; his nephew Garrett Russell of Wilmington, MA, his step-brother James Thurston of Cheshire; and his step-sister, Gigi Fusini, of Pittsfield.
Tim also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins in the Healey, Curtin and Pavoni families. Tim was predeceased by his mother, Virginia (Healey) Hammerle.
Those wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers, please do so to Solider On. Please specify "Pittsfield MA" in the memo section of your check. Checks may be sent to Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held for Tim on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10:00AM at St. Mary's Church, 140 Main Street, Lee. The committal shall immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Spring Street, Lee. Family will receive friends at a reception after the services at a location to be determined.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 5, 2019