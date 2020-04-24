|
Timothy J. Huckle, 57 passed away Monday, April 13 at his home after a brief battle with cancer. He was the son of Pamela Vanasse Huckle Wood and the late Joseph T. Huckle, born in North Adams May 4, 1962. He is survived by three daughters; Nicole L. Huckle of Kansas City, MO, Michelle Huckle Black (Andy) Kansas City, MO and Alyssa J. Huckle of Martinez, CA, two sisters; Kathleen H. Butner (Jack) Sandwich, MA, Laurie H. Jackson, Springfield, MA, four brothers; Joey Huckle, Colorado Springs, CO, Daniel Wood (Gloria) Columbia, SC, Michael Wood, Braintree, MA, James Wood, N.H. his Aunt Marie Huckle Carty ( Charles ) Middleboro, MA and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a graduate of Taconic High School, and lived in Plymouth, MA for many years before returning to the Pittsfield/No. Adams area. Tim was a Master Landscaper known for his gift of vision. He was a Recovery Specialist at BMC.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held in Pittsfield at a future date. Burial will be private.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Massachusetts Humane Society or Hospice of Berkshire County.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020