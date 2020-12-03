1/1
Timothy Nathan Tague
1954 - 2020
Every morning Tim would wake his kids by saying "It's a big day today." Kids; No response. "What is the appropriate response kids?" *Kids sigh* "Every day is a big Day Dad."

Timothy Tague lived a full life from January 30, 1954 until November 27, 2020.

He grew up in Lanesborough and attended Mount Greylock where he was a recognized soccer player and skier, graduating with the skimeister award 2 years in a row.

He was the son of the late Irene and William Tague and the husband of the late Lucinda Tague. He is survived by his brother Peter and sister Susan.

He served in the US Navy. Tim was a carpenter by trade but a philosopher, writer, poet, musician, jokester, sponsor, greenthumb, humanitarian, and animal whisperer by those who knew and loved him. He built his house to face the sun and drank coffee and smoked camels in the garden.

He had 4 children; Celeste, Nora, Christopher, and Abigail- 5 grandchildren; Haley, Noah, Nathaniel, Cecelia, Sienna, and 2 son in laws; Bobby and Greg. He lived with his fiancé Marsha McAlpine, their "woofers" Tomas and Frosty, and cats Puddy, Homer, Poppy, and Evelyn.

For the last 30 years his home has been open to recovering alcoholics- many of whom spent an evening there to try and stay sober one more night. He often shared in meetings that "God is everywhere and mother nature is in charge," something his daughter said when she was six. We know he has returned to this God; his God to rest in power and peace. Om Nama Siva, Dad.

Per CDC guidelines, we will be hosting socially distanced walk through hours at his home; 59 Richmond Ave, North Adams to honor his life from 4:30-6:30 PM Sunday, December 6. If you are unable to attend we ask that you honor him by calling someone that may need to hear your voice.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.
