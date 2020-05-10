Timothy P. Tracy, 65, of Lanesborough passed away Wednesday, May 6th at Berkshire Medical Center.



He was born in Pittsfield on April 1, 1955, son of the late Preston and Ann (Irwin) Tracy and was a 1973 graduate of Mt. Greylock High School. He retired from General Dynamics after working in manufacturing for over 24 years. He additionally worked in construction over the years.



Timothy loved hunting, fishing and anything having to do with being outdoors. He was a skilled gardener, a devoted Green Bay Packers fan, and a loving grandfather.



He married the former Linda Luciani on September 7, 1981. In addition to his wife Linda, he leaves two children, Timothy Tracy (Jen Salvatore) of Pittsfield and Jamie Hunt (Joshua) of Lanesborough and two grandchildren, Grace and Oliver Hunt. He also leaves four siblings, Preston and Jeff Tracy of South Carolina, Chris Tracy of Dalton and Rebecca Keyes (Dan) of Cheshire, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Timothy was predeceased by his son Paul Tracy in 1996.



A graveside service for Timothy will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield at a later date to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.



