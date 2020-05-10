Timothy P. Tracy
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy P. Tracy, 65, of Lanesborough passed away Wednesday, May 6th at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Pittsfield on April 1, 1955, son of the late Preston and Ann (Irwin) Tracy and was a 1973 graduate of Mt. Greylock High School. He retired from General Dynamics after working in manufacturing for over 24 years. He additionally worked in construction over the years.

Timothy loved hunting, fishing and anything having to do with being outdoors. He was a skilled gardener, a devoted Green Bay Packers fan, and a loving grandfather.

He married the former Linda Luciani on September 7, 1981. In addition to his wife Linda, he leaves two children, Timothy Tracy (Jen Salvatore) of Pittsfield and Jamie Hunt (Joshua) of Lanesborough and two grandchildren, Grace and Oliver Hunt. He also leaves four siblings, Preston and Jeff Tracy of South Carolina, Chris Tracy of Dalton and Rebecca Keyes (Dan) of Cheshire, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Timothy was predeceased by his son Paul Tracy in 1996.

A graveside service for Timothy will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 10, 2020
Dear Chris and family Henry and I are so sorry for your loss. Our thought and prayer are with you.
Henry Kirchner
Friend
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the Tracy family for the loss of Tim Sr.
DOMINIC MASSACONI
Friend
May 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Linda Yarmey
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved