Timothy "Schaef" Schaefer
1961 - 2020
Timothy "Schaef" Schaefer, 59, died Saturday at his home on Main Road in Tyringham.

Born in Pittsfield on May 3, 1961, the son of John and Edna Coty Schaefer Sr., he attended Lee Schools and graduated from Lee High School in 1980.

On October 4, 1985 he married his high school sweetheart, Molly Curtin.

"Schaef" worked for Clifford Oil and Propane from 2003 until present as their Propane Manager and Driver. He loved old cars, hot rods and going to car shows.

Besides his wife, Molly, he is survived by two sons: Dakota Schaefer of Pittsfield and Benjamin Schaefer of Chicago, IL; two brothers: David Schaefer and his wife Diane of Virginia Beach, VA and James Schaefer of Lee; 1 sister: Nancy Simonelli and her husband David of Virginia Beach, VA along with many more extended family. Besides both of his parents, he is predeceased by a brother John R. Schaefer Jr.

Funeral Services for Tim will be on Thursday at 11 am at the Union Church in Tyringham. Burial will follow in the Tyringham Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be on Wednesday from 4-6 PM at the Kelly Funeral Home. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net.

Face masks and social distancing will be required for the Visiting Hours. We ask that people enter through the Main Street entrance in the front of the building and exit through our parking lot door. The church will be open to immediate family only but all are welcome to attend on the front lawn and at the cemetery.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly Funeral Home
3 Main St
Lee, MA 01238
(413) 243-0204
