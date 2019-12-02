|
|
Todd M. Lefaive, age 44, of 2422 Weare Road, Henniker, New Hampshire, lost his battle with addiction on Wednesday, November 27th.
Born in Pittsfield, Feb. 22, 1975, he was the son of Robert L. and Susan J. Zanconato Lefaive. Educated in the local schools, Todd attended Pittsfield High School as a freshman where he skied for the Varsity Ski Team. He transferred to Taconic High School as a sophomore, where he enter the Trades Curriculum. Todd excelled in the carpentry program and was a member of the wrestling team. Graduating in June of 1994, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Port Royal. A Gulf War veteran, he was discharged from active duty July 31, 1997. Continuing his service career, Todd enlisted in the Navy Reserves serving with the SeaBees for nearly three more years.
Returning to Pittsfield, he initially attended Berkshire Community College prior to enrolling in the Porter Chester Institute in its HVAC Program. He was first employed at Frosty Plumbing and Heating, and he moved to Denver, CO and was employed as an HVAC contractor there for nearly 10 years. Traveling to Texas, he first worked in HVAC in Austin, TX and then later in Waco, TX for several years.
He returned to make his home in Pittsfield in 2018 prior to moving to the Ski areas of New Hampshire where he was working in the ski industry. An adventurer, he loved to ski and snow board as well as rock climb. An avid Spelunker, he loved to explore caves here and internationally. Todd traveled around the globe both via his Naval career and then later in his private life. He traveled throughout Peru, Thailand and Central America. He also loved his excursions to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore.
In addition to his parents of Pittsfield, he is survived by his brother, Brian S. Lefaive and his wife Sara of Cedar Park, TX, their daughters, Ella and Chloe and their son, Kaleb, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, will be WEDNESDAY afternoon from 3:30pm-5:30pm. The Celebration of Todd's Life will immediately follow beginning at 5:30pm with full military rites. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brien Center, as it continues to help those battling addiction, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 2, 2019