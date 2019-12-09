Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Tommie Lee Kushi

Tommie Lee Kushi Obituary
Tommie Lee Kushi, 87, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born in Dalton, Georgia on February 14, 1932, the daughter of Daisy P. Ellis.

She married James D. Kushi, Sr., on April 18, 1951. He predeceased her on August 25, 2000.

Mrs. Kushi worked as a teacher at the Pittsfield Girls Club.

She is survived by her sons, James D. Kushi, Jr., of Lee, MA, Douglas D. Kushi, with whom she lived, and David M. Kushi and wife Valdirene of Brazil; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her three children, Patricia A. Kushi, Diane M. Kushi and Bruce A. Kushi, and her daughter-in-law, Judy.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Keeping with Tommie's wishes, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Boys and Girls Club in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 9, 2019
