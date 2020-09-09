Tondra "Tonnie" Manuel (Manson), 80, died on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living Center after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Stamford, VT to Llewelyn and Elsie Manson on September 10th, 1939. Tonnie graduated in 1960 from Bay Path Junior College in Springfield, MA. Following graduation, Tonnie moved to North Adams, MA where she married her childhood sweetheart, Thomas Manuel in 1964. Tonnie also enjoyed a long career as a medical secretary at Williamstown Medical Center.



Tonnie remained in North Adams until 2017, when she moved to Tampa, FL. She loved everything about New England, particularly the changing seasons, her beloved Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Tonnie was a talented knitter and quilter. She loved to cook, but her real love and passion were her four boys. Her first born, Jim Manuel, passed away on March 16, 1995. Tonnie is survived by her sons, Robert and his wife, Wilmara Manuel from Indianapolis, IN with their three children, Sophia, Alexandra, and Margaux; Jack and his wife, Jessica Manuel from Tampa, Fl; Thomas "Chip" and his wife, Kayla from Fresno, CA along with their three children, Christian, James, and Beau.



A private memorial will be held with family in Florida at a later date. Those who wish to make a donation in memory of Tonnie may do so to Lifepath Hospice & Palliative, 1150 North 53rd Street, Temple Terrace,



