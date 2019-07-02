Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
890 Main Street
Dalton, MA 01226
(413) 684-0142
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy A. Horton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracy A. Horton Obituary
Tracy Ann McGinnis Horton, age 51, of Pittsfield died Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Daniel G. McGinnis, Sr. and the late Linda A. Doyle McGinnis. She is survived by her father and his wife: Daniel and Mary J. McGinnis, Sr; her husband: Walter Horton III; 2 sons: Alexander and Jacob Horton; 1 brother: Daniel (and Rebecca) McGinnis, Jr.; and 1 sister: Mary Dezess and her fiance Todd Plumley; as well as 3 nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be WEDNESDAY, JULY 3, 2019 from 4-7pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St., Dalton. To view the complete obituary please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now