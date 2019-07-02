|
|
Tracy Ann McGinnis Horton, age 51, of Pittsfield died Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was the daughter of Daniel G. McGinnis, Sr. and the late Linda A. Doyle McGinnis. She is survived by her father and his wife: Daniel and Mary J. McGinnis, Sr; her husband: Walter Horton III; 2 sons: Alexander and Jacob Horton; 1 brother: Daniel (and Rebecca) McGinnis, Jr.; and 1 sister: Mary Dezess and her fiance Todd Plumley; as well as 3 nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours will be WEDNESDAY, JULY 3, 2019 from 4-7pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St., Dalton. To view the complete obituary please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 2, 2019