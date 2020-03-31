|
Mr. Trueman H. "Red" Randall, 83, of Adams, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 after a short battle with melanoma at Williamstown Commons. He was born in North Adams on September 16, 1936, son of the late Warren E.M. Randall and Susie (Cothran) Randall. He attended schools in North Adams, including Drury high School and Charles H. McCann Technical High School, graduating in 1954. Mr. Randall was a Veteran of the United States Airforce, enlisting in June of 1954. He was honorably Discharged in 1957. Following his discharge, he worked for the former Wall Streeter Shoe Co. then the former Sprague Electric Co., both in North Adams. Mr. Randall last worked for Beloit Corp. in Dalton, retiring after 30 years. Trueman married the former Rosalie Wandrei on May 31, 1958. They celebrated 61 years of happiness. When one saw Trueman they also saw Rosalie. Trueman and Rosalie enjoyed long walks and a good game of Patriots Football. Mr. Randall leaves his wife Rosalie of Adams; his loving daughter Tracey Brown and her companion Kevin Kordana. He also leaves his granddaughter Jaclyn Battaini and her husband Chris; two great grandsons, Devon Battaini and Chris Battaini, Jr.; one brother, James Randall and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Claudia Randall, Warren Randall, Jr., Kathleen Hosier, Stella Malloy, Kenneth Randall and Richard Randall. As per Mr. Randall's request there are no funeral services or calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the , 330 Whitney Ave, Suite 420, Holyoke, MA 01040. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
