Valentine J. Davis, 93 of Great Barrington formerly of Mill River died Friday January 17, 2020 at Fairview Commons surrounded by his loving family. Valentine was born on February 14, 1926 in Sheffield, son of Harry and Florence (Bowns) Davis. He was educated in Mill River schools and Valentine proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge and received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Valentine worked as a sawer for Iffland Lumber Co. in Torrington Ct for twelve years, from 1962 to 1974, then worked for himself as a carpenter in the Southern Berkshires. He was a lifetime member of D.A.V. Pittsfield Chapter 15. Valentine is survived by his wife Marie (Hankey) Davis of Great Barrington whom he married in Southfield on December 6, 1952, two sons, Scott Davis and wife Dawn of Mill River and Valentine Davis Jr., one daughter, Linda Beckwith and husband Ernie Jr. of Sheffield, one sister, Elaine McDonald of CA, three grandchildren, Ernie Beckwith III and wife Jodi of Dalton, Brian Beckwith and wife Amanda of Great Barrington and Amber Wilson and husband Matt of Southfield and seven great grandchildren, Katie, Erica, Leia, Matthew, Sam, Brayden and Emily. Valentine was predeceased by three brothers, Lawrence Davis, Harold Davis and Donald Davis and five sisters, Hattie Muller, Jeanette Fay, Joyce Hankley, Dorothy Rahm and Inez Granger.
A private Graveside service with Military Honors for Valentine J. Davis will be held in Mill River Cemetery. BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230 entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 20, 2020