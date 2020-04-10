|
|
Valerie "Rachel" (Szukala) Milos, 99, of Adams, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Adams on August 13, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Jan and Mary (Zeman) Szukala who immigrated from Poland. She attended Adams schools and worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire. Upon returning to Adams, she worked at Wall Streeter Shoe Company of North Adams, and then GE in Pittsfield. She married her husband, Casimer Milos, on July 25, 1942. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before his death on February 14, 2008. She was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. She and Casimer loved to dance and enjoyed traveling. They had the opportunity to visit many wonderful places, including several trips to Hawaii, many countries in Europe including Poland and Italy, and The Orient. She always had strong opinions, wasn't afraid to express them, and enjoyed things her way. She was the last survivor of her siblings; Helen Zepka; Jean Valendzik; Stanley Szukala; Blanche Tenczar; Emily Sadlowski Edward Szukala, and Casey Szukala. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews as well as great-grand nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be private at this time. There will be a celebration of life celebrated at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Elder Services of Berkshire County, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2020