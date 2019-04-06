|
|
Vanassa C. Brigley, age 31 of Pittsfield, MA passed away March 28, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Oakland, California on August 26, 1987, the daughter of the late Joseph Brigley, Vanassa is survived by her mother, Jody L. Brigley of Dalton, MA; brother, Morgan Mathison of Peru, MA; many aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece. She was predeceased by her brother, Dalton Brigley.
Vanassa also leaves behind four children, Gabrielle, Jaidon, Naliah, and Amari whom she loved dearly but was unable to care for due to her life-long struggle with the illness of addiction. It is hopeful that she will now be their guardian angel.
Vanassa attended Dalton schools and received her CNA license from the American Red Cross. She was very artistic and enjoyed drawing.
A family celebration of life will be held later this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berkshire Children and Families in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 6, 2019