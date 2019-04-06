Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Vanassa Brigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vanassa Brigley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vanassa Brigley Obituary
Vanassa C. Brigley, age 31 of Pittsfield, MA passed away March 28, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Oakland, California on August 26, 1987, the daughter of the late Joseph Brigley, Vanassa is survived by her mother, Jody L. Brigley of Dalton, MA; brother, Morgan Mathison of Peru, MA; many aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece. She was predeceased by her brother, Dalton Brigley.

Vanassa also leaves behind four children, Gabrielle, Jaidon, Naliah, and Amari whom she loved dearly but was unable to care for due to her life-long struggle with the illness of addiction. It is hopeful that she will now be their guardian angel.

Vanassa attended Dalton schools and received her CNA license from the American Red Cross. She was very artistic and enjoyed drawing.

A family celebration of life will be held later this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berkshire Children and Families in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now