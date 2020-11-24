Vanessa E. Stevens, 77 of East Hartford, CT died Friday November 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT.
She was born in Hartford, CT on October 28, 1943, daughter of Donald F. and Katherine V. (Roudis) Stevens. She graduated from East Hartford High School and Morris Business College.
Vanessa was first employed by the Hartford Courant for a short time and then worked at Aetna/Cigna Insurance until her retirement in 1991.
She was a member of the First Congregational Church in East Hartford and a former member of the Vernon Junior Women's Club. Vanessa served as a White House Intern in Washington, DC in 1994 and volunteered for Senator Christopher Dodd and Congressman John Larson. Vanessa was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol in Chicopee, MA.
She was predeceased by her longtime companion, John D.R. Armstrong of Pittsfield, MA on March 15, 2017. Survivors include one sister- Carol Stevens Faxon of Palm Desert, CA and one brother- Frederic Stevens of South Glastonbury, CT. She also leaves two nephews Christopher and Jeffrey Faxon; grandniece and grandnephew Meghan and Thomas Faxon; several cousins and her longtime friend and caregiver, Kavita Naipaul of Hartford.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Graveside Service for Vanessa Stevens will be held Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.