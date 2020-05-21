Vera C. Forte, 86, of Housatonic passed away May 13, 2020.
A Home Going Celebration will be held on Fri., May 22nd at 12:00 pm at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington. There will be a viewing from 10:30 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. (Social distancing restrictions will apply).
Donations in her memory may be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
A Home Going Celebration will be held on Fri., May 22nd at 12:00 pm at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington. There will be a viewing from 10:30 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. (Social distancing restrictions will apply).
Donations in her memory may be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 21, 2020.