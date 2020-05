Vera C. Forte, 86, of Housatonic passed away May 13, 2020.A Home Going Celebration will be held on Fri., May 22nd at 12:00 pm at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington. There will be a viewing from 10:30 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. (Social distancing restrictions will apply).Donations in her memory may be made to the Macedonia Baptist Church through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com