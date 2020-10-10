Vera Kalm (née Bleuer), faithful international civil servant, 30-year Berkshire advocate for local social justice and equality, and beloved matriarch of a family that stretched to Stockbridge MA from Hungary, Peru, and East Turkistan, died this October 2 in Washington DC, surrounded by family and friends. She was 90 years old.



Often recognized for the quiet yet pivotal roles she played in the eradication of smallpox, as well as equal opportunity and literacy, she shunned accolades, deferring credit to others.



The daughter of a gentleman farmer, Vera was born in Vienna, Austria on November 3, 1929 and spent her childhood years in Luc, Hungary, and Piestany, Slovakia. Later, she attended a boarding school in Budapest run by nuns. A happy, only child, she enjoyed riding horses (including four in hand), reading, and spending time with her parents, Miklos and Lily.



Like so many others, her family was significantly impacted by World War II. As the Communists consolidated power in Hungary, Vera's parents sent her to Switzerland for her safety, where she arrived stateless. She would go on to graduate from the University of Geneva having studied economics, language and international relations.



Vera spoke nine languages. Calling Geneva home for many years, a treasured memory was having ridden her bicycle alone around Lake Geneva, a three-day, 200-kilometer journey.



Vera first worked for the Intergovernmental Committee for European Migration, helping resettle refugees from various conflicts. She then joined the World Health Organization, which would send her to WHO's liaison office at the United Nations in New York City. She would eventually become the first woman to serve as director of that flagship office.



Vera met artist and educator Chet Kalm in 1957 at a dinner party in New York City. They were married there in 1960. As a couple, they were inseparable, and enjoyed reading, politics, classical music, opera, theater, visiting with friends and travel for the entirety of their 57-year marriage. Chet passed away in 2017.



Of all of her passions, none was more important to Vera than family. She and Chet had two sons - Nicholas (Tracy) and Antony (Pati). Nicholas founded and leads a highly-regarded public relations firm, is married with one son. Antony founded and runs a social impact fund, is married with three sons.



Vera and Chet fell in love with a broken-down barn in Stockbridge, MA in 1979. A labor of love (most of the time), they lovingly restored and called it home for many, many happy years.



Vera was beloved by many and enjoyed numerous enduring friendships. A deeply caring person, Vera often gave of her time and support to family, friends, colleagues and others.



Vera was a passionate and committed volunteer, helping to lead the Literacy Network of South Berkshire (Massachusetts) and the Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts. For a decade, she led International Women's Day conferences that brought speakers with expertise on national and international women's issues to the Berkshires.



Vera translated "Hungarian Folktales: The Art of Zsuzsanna Palk" from Hungarian into English in 1996. In 1961, she translated "The White Stone" by Carlo Coccioli from French into English. In 2013, she received the "Standing on Her Shoulders" award from the Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts. She was also a member of the Unitarian Universalist Meeting of South Berkshire, Massachusetts.



Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



