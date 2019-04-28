|
|
Verona Laydon Hammer, age 91, of Brunswick, ME, died on April 14, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 27, 1927 to Edwin T. Laydon and Marion Hamling in Meriden, CT.
Verona was a lifelong learner and creative thinker. She especially loved the world of nature. She always had a garden, and spent many years hiking and camping in the northwest and western states. She was an accomplished quilter and watercolor artist.
Verona equally enjoyed spending time with family and friends and by herself pursuing an artistic endeavour. She could always find a hands-on project for children to get involved with or an adventure to go on. She made friends wherever she went and was always willing to help someone in need. She had a subtle sense of humor not always apparent or shared openly. She was a wonderful conversationalist and story teller in her own quiet way. She was a good listener, being easy to talk to. She was genuinely interested in the lives of her family and friends. Verona never complained, no matter what challenge she or a loved one faced.
Verona stayed at home to raise her children with husband Angelo Dus, in West Stockbridge, MA. Later she was employed in jewelry sales, appraising and grading diamonds and colored gemstones in Seattle, WA, Billings, MT and Great Barrington, MA. She settled in Great Barrington, where she remained for 25 years, enjoying golf , family, friends, and winters in Florida with her husband, Paul Hammer.
She is predeceased by her parents, husband Paul L Hammer and daughter Maria M Miller.
Verona is survived by a brother, Edwin T. Laydon, son Peter A Dus, daughter Lois A Smith, grandchildren Teresa Bills, Lora Kozlowski, Peter Dus Jr., Beth Dean, Katie Miller, Charlotte Cunningham, Christine Cunningham and great grandchildren Alexandra Bills, Karissa Kozlowski, Josh Kozlowski, Oliver Dean and Asher Dean.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Backwater Grille, 42 Queechy Lake Drive, Canaan NY on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm. For more information, call 413-441-9935.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or the .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019