Veronica Alice Mildred (Miller) Coody, 93 of North Adams, MA died Sunday April 5, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on April 23, 1926 a daughter of Raymond B. and Florida M. (Tanguay) Miller. She attended local schools.
Veronica was last employed by Hunter Outdoor Products. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Veronica was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of both Post #125 American Legion and Post # 996 VFW in North Adams. She was the past commander of the Ladies Auxiliary. Veronica was an active volunteer in the community with the North Adams Historical Society; the North Adams Tourist Booth and the Public Library.
Survivors include three sons- William G. Coody of North Adams; Edward R. Coody of Panama City, FL and Michael Coody of North Adams; and five daughters- Phyllis Gaule of Pownal, VT; Marilyn Mahar of North Adams; Carol Burdick of North Adams; Janine Zoito of Pittsfield, MA; and Martha Pratt of North Adams. She also leaves 23 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers including Arthur Miller and Norbert Miller who were both killed in World War II and Allen Miller.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private graveside service for Veronica Coody will be held in Southview cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020