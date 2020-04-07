Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Coody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Coody


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica Coody Obituary
Veronica Alice Mildred (Miller) Coody, 93 of North Adams, MA died Sunday April 5, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.

She was born in North Adams, MA on April 23, 1926 a daughter of Raymond B. and Florida M. (Tanguay) Miller. She attended local schools.

Veronica was last employed by Hunter Outdoor Products. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Veronica was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of both Post #125 American Legion and Post # 996 VFW in North Adams. She was the past commander of the Ladies Auxiliary. Veronica was an active volunteer in the community with the North Adams Historical Society; the North Adams Tourist Booth and the Public Library.

Survivors include three sons- William G. Coody of North Adams; Edward R. Coody of Panama City, FL and Michael Coody of North Adams; and five daughters- Phyllis Gaule of Pownal, VT; Marilyn Mahar of North Adams; Carol Burdick of North Adams; Janine Zoito of Pittsfield, MA; and Martha Pratt of North Adams. She also leaves 23 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers including Arthur Miller and Norbert Miller who were both killed in World War II and Allen Miller.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A private graveside service for Veronica Coody will be held in Southview cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -