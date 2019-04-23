|
Veronica M. Trembley, 94, lifelong resident of Pittsfield, passed away April 19, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
She was born in Pittsfield on December 20, 1924 to Michael and Anna Starsiak. Educated in Pittsfield Schools, and was a 1942 graduate of Pittsfield High School and a graduate of Berkshire Business School.
She married the late Richard E. Trembley on May 15, 1952 at St. Patrick's Church in South Hadley Falls, MA. He predeceased her in 1960.
Mrs. Trembley worked as a clerk for many years, having worked at Besse-Clarke and England Brothers.
A communicant of St. Joseph Church and the former Holy Family Church, Mrs. Trembley enjoyed travelling.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Richard Trembley, her daughter, Marie Trembley, three brothers, Leo, Joe and Steve and her sisters, Rose and Emelia.
She leaves her dear friends, Annette Sarkis, Tina Lancia and Carmen LaCasse and their families.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Trembley will be held, WEDNESDAY, April 24, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:30am at St. Joseph Church, with Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 8:00am to 9:00am at DERY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to UCP in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019