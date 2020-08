Or Copy this URL to Share

A graveside committal service for Victor S. Ziemba, 76, lifelong Adams farmer, who died April 8, 2020, will be held on Saturday, August 8th, at 11:00 AM in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Adams. Relatives and friends are invited. Due to current regulations, wearing of face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, Adams, is in charge of arrangements.



