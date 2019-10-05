|
|
Vincent J. Carchedi, Sr., age 88, of 48 Lillian Street, Pittsfield, Ma. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and loving friend to many both young and old, died October 2, 2019.
Born in Pittsfield, MA on February 19, 1931 a son of the late Bruno and Laura Anello Carchedi. He attended Pittsfield Schools and was a 1950 graduate of Pittsfield High School and attended the former Berkshire Business College.
Vincent married the former Josephine R. Monteleone on April 26, 1952 at the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
He had served with the US Marines. He was a longtime communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, and was a member of its Holy Name Society. He was a member of Charter 99 Stigmatine Group and a member of the Italian-American War Veterans Rev. William Cantino CSS Post 75 and served as a Chaplin for many years.
In 1999, he was named the Diocese of Springfield, Holy Name Man of the Year. He was a salesman for May's Engineering in Pittsfield. He was co-owner of Jim and Charlies Restaurant on Fourth Street from 1956-1975, and was owner of Carchedi Realty, and was a member of the Board of Realtors.
At Mount Carmel Church, he had worked at the annual lawn party and bingo. When the Venerini Sisters left Mt. Carmel, he and his wife took over the Elderly Group and met the first Thursday of each month in the Parish Center for prayers, camaraderie and refreshments until the church's closing. He had also served as a Notary Public for many years.
He is a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and was a Eucharistic Minister. He was very dedicated to his church and had brought communion to many shut-ins and area nursing homes, including Mt. Greylock, Springside, Berkshire Place and Melbourne Assisted Living.
Mr. Carchedi is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Josephine Carchedi; his daughter, Deborah J. Betit and husband James of Pittsfield; son, Vincent J. Carchedi, Jr., of Pittsfield; six grandchildren, Jason Carchedi and wife Jennifer, Nikki Carchedi and partner Britton Limes, Jared Carchedi and partner Nicole DeBaggis, Bruno Carchedi and wife Michelle, Jaime Traversa and partner Christopher Barris, and Jacqueline Harrington; Fifteen great-grandchildren, Emma, Bella, Anthony, Jadon, Mia, Nico, Sofia, Luca, Owen, and Abel Carchedi, Cameron Blunt, Vanessa and Logan Traversa and Brooke and Alex Harrington; as well as his sister in-law, Kathryn J. Tassone of Pittsfield.
He was predeceased by his sister, Judy Ricchi and her husband Aldo Ricchi.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Carchedi will be held, MONDAY, October 7, 2019 at 9:45am from Dery Funeral Home with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Geoffrey Deeker, CSS. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, SUNDAY, October 6, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Sacred Heart Church in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 5, 2019