Vincent E. Duprat 86, of North Adams died Friday February 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Clarksburg on February 4, 1934 a son of the late Leo and Gertrude ( Trombley) Duprat. Vincent attended schools in Clarksburg and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1952. He was a decorated veteran of the Korean Conflict serving with the United Sates Army. He was employed at the Excelsior Printing for fourteen years and later for twenty seven years at Sheaffer Eaton Co. Printing Co. Vincent was the founder and former owner of Beck's Printing Co. in North Adams. He was longtime member of the First Baptist Church of North Adams and a member of the Clarksburg . He enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife Annette Theresa (Robert) Duprat whom he married November 3, 1956 in Notre Dame Church in North Adams. One daughter Becky Walczac and her husband Michael of North Adams. He was predeceased by three sisters and seven brothers.
Funeral Services to Celebrated the Life of Vincent Duprat will take place Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 11AM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Burial with military honors will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling Hours at the funeral home are Tuesday from 5-7 PM. Memorial donations are suggested for the First Baptist Church of North Adams, Stamford Community Church or to HospiceCare of the Berkshires through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 2, 2020