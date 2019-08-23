|
Vincenzo "Vincent" Morabito, 81, formerly of 426 Williams Street, Pittsfield, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Springside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where he had resided the past three years.
Born in Bovalino Marina, province of Reggio Calabria, Italy, on March 18, 1938, the son of Vincenzo Salvatore Morabito and Carmella M. D'Agostino Morabito, he was educated in Bovalino, Italy schools.
Mr. Morabito married the former Barbara Ann Perry, on January 3, 1959, at Santo Nicolo di Bari Church in Bovalino, Italy. He then came to the United States, making his home in Pittsfield, that same year. Mrs. Morabito died January 26, 2016.
A master stone mason by craft and trade, Mr. Morabito had been employed by Emerson Construction, Barbalunga Construction, Allegrone Construction, and Petricca Industries, as well as contractors in New York state.
Mr. Morabito had been a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and was a communicant of St. Mark Church. He was a member of the Italian-American Club and had been a member of the former Sons of Italy ITAM Lodge No. 564.
He enjoyed bowling and bocce, going to casinos, gardening and making wine.
Mr. Morabito is survived by three sons, Enzo L. (wife Georgine) Morabito of West Chester, Ohio, Louis (wife Una) Morabito of East Longmeadow, Pasquale P. Morabito of Windsor, Conn.; a daughter, Carmella P. (husband Stuart) Spencer of Vista, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Ezra Spencer, Shannon Ernst, Luke Spencer, Silas Spencer, Vincent Morabito, Nicholas Morabito, Leah Morabito, and Louie Morabito; six great grandchildren, Johannah, Dean, Graham, Adelaide, Giovannni, and Vera; nieces and nephews in Italy; his brother-in-law, Pasquale Perry of Pittsfield; sister-in-law, Patrizia Morabito of Italy; and his special friend, Adelia Pellegrini of Pittsfield.
He was pre-deceased by two brothers, Domenico Morabito and Guiseppe Morabito, and three sisters, Antoinetta Barrecca, Bettina Sculli, and Rosa Camera; as well as his best friend Antonio Pellegrini.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Vincenzo "Vincent" Morabito will be held TODAY, FRIDAY, August 23, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held SATURDAY, August 24, at 8:15 a.m. from Dery Funeral Home with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mark Church celebrated by Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Administrator. Entombment will follow in St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Church Food Pantry in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019