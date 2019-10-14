|
|
Virginia Benz Dillon, 89, of Pittsfield, died Thursday October 11, 2019 with her family at her side.
She was born in Pittsfield on July 15, 1930 the daughter of Charles H. Benz Sr. and Josephine Pia Benz. Virginia was a 1948 Honors graduate of Pittsfield High School. Following that she worked for a short time at G.E.
On September 9, 1950 she married Robert B. Dillon, Jr. in Pittsfield where they raised three children. In later years she was employed at Lipton Energy in the accounting department, and for a number of years she exercised at the Pittsfield Family YMCA and the Dalton Senior Center. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Pittsfield.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, their children: Marsha Dillon (Thomas Smith) of Palo Alto CA, Patrick Dillon, and Kellie Dillon both of whom live in Pittsfield, a grandson Kegan Dillon, who lives in Connecticut, her brother Charles H. Benz Jr. and his wife Shirley of Walnut Creek CA and their extended family. Virginia was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Paula (Furci) Dillon of Pittsfield and a grandson Conor H. Dillon.
Funeral Notice: Services will take place Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. from the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 196 Elm St., Pittsfield with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Administrator pro tem officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Michael Archangel Mausoleum at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday, October 15, from 4-7 P.M. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to HOSPICECARE IN THE BERKSHIRES in Care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 14, 2019