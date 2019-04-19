Home

Virginia Belle (Harvey) Blondin Lewis, 87 of North Adams, MA died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at North Adams Commons.

She was born in North Adams on July 27, 1931, a daughter of William C. and Grace (Blair) Harvey. She attended schools in Clarksburg, MA.

She was first employed at Sprague Electric and then at the Tally Ho Restaurant in North Adams. She was a communicant of the former St. John's Episcopal Church. Virginia loved her family and in her spare time loved to fish.

Virginia was the widow of Ralph Clayton Lewis who died September 4, 2017. Survivors include her two daughters; Debora LeFave of Clarksburg, MA, and Karen Blondin and her husband, Liam of Sarasota, FL; and a step daughter, Lorianne Lewis of North Adams. She also leaves a granddaughter, Samantha Tanner and two great grandsons, Tanner and Dylan as well as two sisters, Martha Hanna of Fort Edward, NY and Mary Harvey of Glens Falls, NY. She was predeceased by a brother, William Harvey and a sister, Shirley Benson.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral service to celebrate the life of Virginia Blondin Lewis will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main Street, North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in the Southview Cemetery. A calling hour will be held Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Mass Commission for the Blind or the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 19, 2019
