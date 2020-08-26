1/
Virginia "Ginny" Bowman
1940 - 2020
Mrs. Virginia "Ginny" Bowman, 80, of Pittsfield, passed away at home on Thursday, August 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on March 30, 1940, the daughter of the late Gordon and Viola Mellquist Vallin, she graduated from Pittsfield High School. After a year of college, and several years of living across the US and Germany, Ginny returned to Pittsfield and spent the rest of her life in the family home.

Ginny worked as an administrative assistant at Berkshire Community College for over 30 years, retiring in 2002. The achievement of which she was most proud was being a great mother. She also enjoyed traveling, various crafts, baking, decorating for the holidays (every holiday) and spending time in the summers with family and friends at Plunkett Lake in Hinsdale. A devoted advocate for dog rescue, she was known as the Pug Lady in her neighborhood, having taken in and loved nine pugs over the years.

Besides her son James Bowman, of Pittsfield, her daughter Elizabeth "Betsy" Burtis and son-law John Burtis, of Derry, NH, she is survived by her grandson Andrew (A.J.) Bowman, who was the light of her life, and her final rescue dog, Eddie.

Funeral Notice:

There will be no formal funeral services for Mrs. Virginia Bowman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Berkshire Humane Society at their website or in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
