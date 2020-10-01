Virginia E. Oliveira, of Stockbridge, passed away at home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. In keeping with her wishes, there will be Visiting Hours on Tuesday, October, 6th, 4-6PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. There will be a private graveside service.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the Visiting Hours. We ask that people enter through the Main Street entrance in the front of the building and exit through our parking lot door.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net