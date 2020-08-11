Mrs. Virginia Ellen Miller, 73, of Dalton, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on March 4, 1947, "Ginnie" was the daughter of Gilda "Didi" Brignolo Rudd and the late Gilbert Rudd, Sr.. She graduated from Wahconah High School in 1965. She also graduated from Berkshire Business School in Pittsfield Ma.
Virginia was employed as a managerial secretary at General Electric before working alongside her husband at Miller's Petroleum Systems for many years. She retired to spend more time with her precious grandchildren.
Family was most important to Ginnie. She loved hosting poolside celebrations for family and friends at her home. She was very creative and expressed her talents through craft projects and gardening.
Besides her beloved husband of 51 years, Dennis Miller, whom she married at the First Congregational Church in Dalton on March 7, 1969, Virginia is survived by her children, Wendy Miller Anello (Angelo) of Walpole, MA., and Bruce Miller of Pittsfield. She leaves behind her siblings, Claire Townend (Bruce), Christine "Tina" Papiro, Frank Rudd (Patricia), and (Ann) Rudd, five cherished grandchildren: Giovanna and Dante Anello of Walpole, and Reagan, Paxton, and Turk Miller of Pittsfield and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Virginia was predeceased by her father, Gilbert F. Rudd, Sr. and her brother, Gilbert Rudd, Jr..
Funeral Notice:
There will be a private graveside service for Mrs. Virginia Ellen Miller on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Ashuelot Cemetery in Dalton. Public calling hours will be tomorrow, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street Dalton, MA, 01226. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in her memory to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org
) in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.