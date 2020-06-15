Virginia J. Wrzesinski
1933 - 2020
Virginia Jean Wrzesinski, 87, formerly of Pomeroy Manor, Dalton, passed away June 11, 2020 at Craneville Place, where she resided for the past week.

Born in Pittsfield on April 18, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Viola Demary Hart.

She attended Pittsfield grade schools and went on to graduate from New Lebanon High School.

She was married to John L. Wrzesinski, Sr. He predeceased her on October 15, 1998.

Mrs. Wrzesinski at one time worked for West Lebanon Telephone Company, Wendell Hotel, New England Telephone, Crestwood Nursing Home in Lenox and Dalton Convelescent Home as well as Sears.

She was a 4-H leader, and a member of the VFW Women's Auxillary, where she once was Secretary and President. She also held the positions of Secretary, Treasurer and President of Dalton Triad. Mrs. Wrzesinski enjoyed volunteering at the Dalton Senior Center.

She leaves behind her son John L. Wrzesinski, Jr., and wife Janet of Dalton; four grandchildren, Jessica Gable, Marc Wrzesinski, Michael Wrzesinski and fiance Ashley Conklin, and Jenna Wrzesinski; two great-grandchildren, and her special niece, Paula Powers.

She was predeceased by three sisters, Lillian, Marion and Henrietta, and a brother William.

FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be a private graveside service at a later date in Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Dalton Ambulance in care of DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
