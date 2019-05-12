|
|
Virginia M. Boswell, 97, of Pittsfield, MA, died with her children at her side April 21, 2019 at her home in Pittsfield. She was predeceased by her husband Paul Boswell in 1993 and by siblings Roy Field, Joy Hutton, and Thomas Field.
Born on September 29, 1921 in St. Joseph, MO, Virginia was the youngest of the four children of Roy Field and Maude Wells Field. She graduated from Benton High School in St. Joseph in 1939, and from Platt-Gard Business University in 1941. She married Paul, who was her high school sweetheart, on July 9, 1944.
Virginia was employed as a clerk by the Buchanan County (MO) Agricultural Conservation Association from 1940 to 1943, the Social Security Board in St. Joseph from 1944 to 1946, the US Geological Survey in Rolla, MO from 1946 to 1948, and the Selective Service System in Schenectady, NY from 1948 to 1954.
Although she then left the work force and became a full-time homemaker, her work experience was still reflected in everything she did. She was active in churches in Schenectady and in Pittsfield, where she served as chairperson of the Board of Deacons and a member of the women's circle group at Morningside Baptist Church. From organizing popular church events to just making sure every word was spelled correctly, she never forgot what she had learned in business school and on the job.
Virginia was the most loving wife and mother that husband Paul and children Brian and Paula could imagine, and she never failed to treat everyone around her in the kindest possible way. She was a big Red Sox fan and loved opera music, watching the many animals that came to her yard, and just relaxing with her family. She had a clever sense of humor that continued through her last days while immobilized at home. Her unparalleled kindness and thoughtfulness will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
She leaves behind her son Brian (and wife Maria), daughter Paula (and husband David), as well as nieces Jane Reynolds (and husband Larry), Maureen Williams (and husband Dale), Linda Lambert, Clara Jane Boswell, and Laura Tucker and nephews Tommy Field (and wife Marion), Larry Field (and wife Barbara), Scott Hutton (and wife Diane), Frank Boswell (and wife Laurie), Scott Tucker, and Tim Tucker and all their families.
Virginia's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Hospice Care in the Berkshires for their exceptional care and family guidance during her illness.
Calling hours will be at Wellington Funeral Home at 220 East Street in Pittsfield on Monday, May 13th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Her life will be remembered in a memorial celebration at Morningside Baptist Church, 475 Tyler St. Pittsfield, on Tuesday, May 14th at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to the Morningside Baptist Church. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances for her family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 12, 2019