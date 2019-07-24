Home

Virginia M. Loveless


1928 - 2019
Virginia M. Loveless Obituary
Virginia Margaret Neufeld Loveless, 91, for over 60 years a resident of Stockbridge, died Sunday at 12 noon at her home.

Born in Riverside, CA on March 6, 1928, the daughter of William and Katharine Boardman Neufeld, she graduated high school in Pensacola, FL and later attended UC Berkeley, California College of Arts and Crafts, and Smith College in Northampton, MA.

She is survived by her children; Keith Loveless and his wife Lorelei of Arroyo Seco, NM, Barbara T. Postel of Richmond, CA, and Amy K. Loveless of West Stockbridge; grandchildren Sam Postel, Teresa Loveless, Rafael Postel, and Tyler Loveless; great grandchildren Elsada Rae Barry, Shohei Postel and Yuji Postel; one brother Peter B. Neufeld of Emeryville, CA and sister Mary Johnson of Stratford-upon-Avon, England. She was very much loved.

Besides her parents Mrs. Loveless was also predeceased by her siblings Harriet Williams and Bill Neufeld.

In lieu of flowers donations in Virginia's memory may be made to the Stockbridge Library Association or the Laurel Hill Association in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main St., Lenox, MA 01240.

For full obituary go to www.rochefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 24, 2019
